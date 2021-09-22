Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,450 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $233,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Shares of POSH stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.87. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $2,683,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,475 shares of company stock worth $18,342,184 in the last quarter.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

