PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0150

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $1,734.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,204.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.76 or 0.06809062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.65 or 0.00359327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $516.48 or 0.01223744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00111837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.89 or 0.00535228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.34 or 0.00536291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00349776 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,744,361 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.