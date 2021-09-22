Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Shares Up 1.9%

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72. 2,046 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 407,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $606.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

