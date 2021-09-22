Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) Trading 2.2% Higher

Premaitha Health PLC (LON:NIPT)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12). 1,571,557 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,348,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.90 ($0.12).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.10.

Premaitha Health Company Profile (LON:NIPT)

Premaitha Health PLC, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.

