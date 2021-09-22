Prentice Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 32,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $162,610,000 after acquiring an additional 459,249 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 104,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 55,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $196.61 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.17.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

