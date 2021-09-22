Prentice Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLMI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,290,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 350,001 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLMI opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80. Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $28.34.

