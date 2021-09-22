Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,417 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pretium Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

PVG opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -89.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.