Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,579 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $32,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.83 and a 200 day moving average of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

