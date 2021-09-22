Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 58,714 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,497,756 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $30,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 292,763 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 393,944 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Regions Financial by 93.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after buying an additional 874,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

