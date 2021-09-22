Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,007 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Synaptics worth $30,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $180.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. Mizuho lifted their target price on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

