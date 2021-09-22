Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.70 Million Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $28,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 546.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.62 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. Analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

LPSN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.