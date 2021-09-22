Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $31.96 Million Stock Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,999 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.81% of Purple Innovation worth $31,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRPL. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 248.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

