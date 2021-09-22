Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hess worth $29,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 149.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 38.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

