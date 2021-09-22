Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Hershey worth $32,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 4.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after buying an additional 590,867 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $171.78 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

