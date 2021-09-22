Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,319 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 477.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE SPH opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $942.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.45 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 134.02%.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.