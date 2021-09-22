Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $464,000 Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $37,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign stock opened at $271.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of -315.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.20 and its 200-day moving average is $249.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $27,725,426 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.