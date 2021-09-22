Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 343 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

