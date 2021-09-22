Private Portfolio Partners LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 13,165.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 681,317 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Polaris by 2,858.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 816.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after acquiring an additional 377,256 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 1,881.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $26,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $117.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.39 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.