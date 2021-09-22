ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 82,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,986,653 shares.The stock last traded at $123.70 and had previously closed at $122.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average of $117.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

