ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 3.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price were down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 135,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,613,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 131,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,479 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

