Prospector Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 862,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,259,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,609,000 after acquiring an additional 120,843 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 39.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 44,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. 26,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $214.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

