Prospector Partners LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 411.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 345,250 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $67,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KGC shares. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. 342,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,104,182. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

