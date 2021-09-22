Prospector Partners LLC Has $23.16 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe comprises approximately 2.9% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of RenaissanceRe worth $23,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNR. cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,789. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

