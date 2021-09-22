Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Lowered to $47.00 at JMP Securities

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 206.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

