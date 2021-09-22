Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 226.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

PTGX stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $728.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

