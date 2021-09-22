PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.99 billion-$9.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.95 billion.PVH also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.950-$2.000 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. increased their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.58.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.01. PVH has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $121.94. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

