Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Alliance Data Systems Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. William Blair also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $92.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.10.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

