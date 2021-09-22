Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for EastGroup Properties, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a report released on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.56.

Shares of EGP opened at $170.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.27 and a 200 day moving average of $162.66. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $184.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

