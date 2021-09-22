Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Lifted by Barrington Research

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAA in a report released on Monday, September 20th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.70. IAA has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 2,573.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 159,369 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,421,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in IAA by 134.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,581 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in IAA by 9.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.