Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Lifted by Analyst

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

VNO stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -76.83 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

