Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Issued By KeyCorp

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research note issued on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRNO. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

TRNO opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $52.67 and a one year high of $69.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth $345,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 445,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.56%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.