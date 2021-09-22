Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 3.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

