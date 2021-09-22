Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $35.59 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $116,229,000 after purchasing an additional 576,642 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.