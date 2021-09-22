Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Sells $1,096,110.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bruce K. Posey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualys alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total value of $1,043,195.00.

QLYS traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.00. 9,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,138. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after buying an additional 42,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Qualys by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,604,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.