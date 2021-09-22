Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $536,000 in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,865 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 25.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,067,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,649,000 after buying an additional 627,853 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 13.8% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 25.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,413,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,637,000 after buying an additional 286,168 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $146,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

GPK opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.