Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $555,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Ecolab by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $217.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

