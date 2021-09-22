Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $658,000 in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. Equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

