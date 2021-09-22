Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 68.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after buying an additional 35,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after buying an additional 31,536 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at $5,384,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS opened at $303.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.98 and a 52-week high of $326.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.64.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $210.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

