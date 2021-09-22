Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,651 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $215,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,648,315. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.12.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

