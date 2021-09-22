Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $576,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,904 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Jabil by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE JBL opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. boosted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.