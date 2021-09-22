Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$31.39 and last traded at C$31.00. Approximately 709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.60.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.09.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

