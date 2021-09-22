Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $154.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.