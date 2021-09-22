Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,584 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GME. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter valued at $31,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 217.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 42,088 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter valued at $7,985,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $1,519,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.

GME opened at $189.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.86 and a beta of -2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

