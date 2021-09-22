Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after acquiring an additional 297,623 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter worth about $6,130,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in FB Financial by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 216,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 52,625 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FB Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:FBK opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.