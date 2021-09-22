Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $952,000 Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $867,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.74.

Shares of SFIX opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $1,245,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,037 shares of company stock valued at $11,840,832. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

