Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Guess? worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GES. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after buying an additional 274,889 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 391.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 121,659 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,041,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 110,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 75,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.