Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,512 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,151,000 after purchasing an additional 64,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,203,000 after purchasing an additional 253,192 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,549,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 70,996 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,503,000 after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CNA Financial news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

