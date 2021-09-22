Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 19,730 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,730 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 619,999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.91. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $150,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $420,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 over the last three months. 24.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORIC shares. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

