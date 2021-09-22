Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $890,000 Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGFV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $561.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.90. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.