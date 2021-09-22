Ramius Advisors LLC Buys 17,624 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Ramius Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,624 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIIIU. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $16,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $2,480,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $6,944,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $7,440,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $9,920,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

HIIIU remained flat at $$9.88 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.